Police: Edgewater homeowner fires shots after break-in

EDGEWATER, Fla. - An Edgewater homeowner fired shots at what she thought was a burglar, prompting a school lockdown, police said.

The shooting was reported Tuesday morning in the 2900 block of India Palm Drive, near Indian River Elementary and Edgewater Elementary schools.

Edgewater police Capt. Joe Mahoney said there was evidence that someone broke into the woman's home and she fired shots into some bushes after seeing some shrubs move.

The attempted burglar, however, left in a vehicle before the homeowner returned, Mahoney said.

Mahoney said Indian River Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

"All students are safe and in their classrooms," Volusia County Schools said.

The lockdown was later lifted. A message was sent to parents about the situation.

