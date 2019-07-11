Find out what grades Central Florida school districts earned

ORLANDO, Fla. - Parents: The grades are in, which means it's time to find out if your child's school made the cut.

The Florida Department of Education on Wednesday released its annual report that assigns a grade to each school and school district based on certain performance criteria for the 2018-19 academic year.

Officials highlighted some improvements seen during the past year, including an increase in the number of Florida schools that earned an A grade, up to 1,172 from 1,043 in the previous year.

“It is a great day for education in Florida and today’s announcement shows we are on a successful trajectory. We are resolute in our continued efforts to ensure that Florida students have the chance to receive a world-class education regardless of their circumstance. The ultimate gift we can give future generations is the ability to achieve their life’s ambitions. I appreciate our state’s hard-working educators who made it possible and applaud our students on a job well done,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

In total, 54 of Florida's 67 school districts earned an A or B grade.

Here's how Central Florida school districts ranked:

Brevard County: A

Flagler County: A

Lake County: B

Marion County: B

Orange County: A

Osceola County: B

Polk County: B

Seminole County: A

Sumter County: A

Volusia County: B

No school districts received D or F ratings this year or last year but 13 did earn C grades for the 2018-19 academic year.

To calculate each school and district's score, researchers analyzed four achievement components, four learning gains components, graduation rates, middle school acceleration and college and career acceleration.

You can click here to see how each school ranked and here to what scores districts earned.

