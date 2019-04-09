Flagler students speak at schools safety meeting

SUNRISE, Fla. - Five students who made their Flagler County high school safer have been invited to speak at Tuesday's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission meeting in Sunrise.

The students, known as the FPC "Bulldog Patrol" -- on their own last year -- decided to take it upon themselves to improve the safety and security of their school, Flagler Palm Coast High.

They started by asking their classmates what they perceived the school's weaknesses to be.

Then they taught all teachers first aid and created hundreds - one for each classroom - of "survival kits."

They worked with the school’s aeronautics program and Air Force JROTC to use drones to patrol the campus from the air.

They explored how to add a K-9 to the campus, and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly immediately agreed to provide the K-9 and the deputy.

They created a video to teach fellow students how to respond to threats wherever they are on campus.

And they encouraged their classmates to be the eyes and ears of law enforcement within the school and report concerns of unusual behavior and threats.

After News 6 first reported on the students, Florida’s Office of Safe Schools Director Damien Kelly visited FPC High School and met with the students to learn about their Bulldog Patrol.

Kelly was so impressed that he recommended to commission chair Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri that the students speak about the Bulldog Patrol to the entire Public Safety Commission so other schools can learn from FPC.

News 6 anchor Erik von Ancken is traveling with the students and will file live reports starting on News 6 at noon.

