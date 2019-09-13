Galileo School for Gifted Learning to host annual Skyway Gala

ORLANDO, Fla. - An "Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader?" style competition against local students will be the highlight of the Galileo School for Gifted Learning's upcoming Skyway Gala.

The event is being hosted at the Lake Mary Events Center as an opportunity to raise funds for the construction of a second campus for the Seminole County charter school.

A waiting list of over 600 students prompted the immediacy for a second campus location.

Local guest celebrities include Longwood Mayor Matt Morgan, professional golfer Rob Snyder and News 6 reporter Mark Lehman.

The event will also feature entertainment from a Galileo School for Gifted Learning student and Smoking Jackets, a local band. A silent auction featuring student artwork and donated prizes will be among the event's lineup.

The Skyway Gala is open to the public and admission tickets are being sold for $50, which includes food, drinks and access to all offered entertainment. It will be held on Sept. 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.