Grades show more Florida schools earning high marks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The latest round of school grades show more Florida schools showing improvement compared to last year.

The Department Of Education released the grades Wednesday. They're based largely on the results of how students performed on standardized tests earlier this year.

The results show all Central Florida districts received an "A" or a "B" grade from the state. Brevard, Seminole, and Sumter Counties took home the top "A" grade. Orange, Osceola, Lake, Marion, Volusia, and Flagler Counties earned "B" grades.

Overall, 1,027 schools across the state earned "A" grades. That's up from 987 last year and the first time over 1,000 schools have hit the milestone.

The percentage of failing schools also dropped 23 percent.

Only 33 schools in the state are considered failing. That includes three elementary schools in Orange County.

Gov. Rick Scott released a statement on the scores, saying: “Florida’s schools are continuing to achieve increased success thanks to the hard work of our students and teachers. Our years of historic investment in Florida’s K-12 education system are paying off. The ability to get a great public education empowers our students to live their dreams in Florida. This is why since 2011 funding for Florida’s K-12 public schools has increased by $4.5 billion. I’d like to congratulate Florida’s students and teachers on another year of success.”

Click here to see the grades for individual schools and school districts.

