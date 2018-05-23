Groveland teacher, dean caught having sex in classroom, officials say

GROVELAND, Fla. - Two Lake County educators are facing termination after officials said they were caught having sex while on the job.

The incident was reported last month at Groveland Elementary School after students had gone home for the day, officials said.

According to investigators, the principal of Groveland Elementary said she found the school's instructional dean, Alan Rosier, 56, and first-grade teacher, Katie Lassen, 34, having sex inside a classroom closet.

The Lake County superintendent has recommended that the dean and teacher be fired.

Rosier and Lassen are appealing the superintendent's recommendation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.