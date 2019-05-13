Lake County considers adding 1,600 security cameras

CLERMONT, Fla. - Lake County leaders on Monday will vote on a plan to bring nearly 1,600 security cameras to middle and high schools across the district.

The proposal would be funded by the Educational Facilities Security Grant and is part of a project that has already upgraded security cameras in elementary schools.

According to district records, the plan would use $902,263 to install 407 indoor cameras and 1,185 outdoor cameras on various school campuses.

The upgrades would be the latest security enhancement for the district that has seen a number of changes after the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Since the beginning of the school year, nine schools in Lake County have allowed a volunteer administrator to carry a gun on campus. Security guardians were also added to schools to help fill gaps where there was no school resource office.

Also, deputies began using a new app that allows first responders to quickly access detailed floor plans of a school during an emergency. The software, called Power DMS, was created by an Orlando-based company and has been used by deputies during training situations.

"If they're not familiar with that school, they can open up the map on their smartphone and they can more easily and more quickly get there," Lt. John Herrell said.

The proposal for new security cameras was scheduled to be voted on Monday at 6 p.m.

The district said a majority of the cameras would be installed before the beginning of the school year and the project would be completed before the end of 2019.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.