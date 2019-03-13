Lake Mary High School student shoots, kills self in school auditorium, sheriff says

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Lake Mary High School was locked down Wednesday morning after an 11th-grade student fatally shot herself on campus, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma said in a news conference that a teacher reported hearing gunfire just before 8 a.m., about 10 minutes after the 17-year-old student asked to leave class and go to the bathroom.

The two school resource deputies assigned to the school at 655 Longwood Lake Mary Road rushed to an auditorium building on campus, where the gunfire was heard, and with the help of the school nurse, they tried to provide aid to the victim, but they were unsuccessful, the sheriff said.

After the gunfire was reported, the school was placed under a code red lockdown. Lemma said there was no threat to other students on campus at any time.

Deputies said the gunshot was heard by several people, but investigators don't believe any other students witnessed the incident.

It's unclear how the girl got the gun or how long it was in her possession, Lemma said.

The student's name has not yet been released.

The shooting was initially reported as an "isolated incident."

Video from News 6 helicopter Sky 6 shows crime tape outside the auditorium at the school.

"Lake Mary High School was on a brief Code Red lockdown (Wednesday) morning as law enforcement was on scene to deal with an isolated incident," Seminole County Public Schools spokesman Michael Lawrence said in a statement. "All students are safe, and the lockdown has been lifted for normal school activities."

Lawrence later issued another statement.

"We want to assure you all that there is no active threat on campus," he said.

"Any families wishing to pick up their student may do so by entering the Lake Mary High School campus by the entrance near the football field," Lawrence said. "There will be no access to campus through the school's main entrance. When you arrive on campus, please remain in your vehicle. A team of school staff will be present to assist with contacting your student. In addition, please present your valid photo ID when picking up your student."

Parents of students were alerted about the incident via a voice message, which can be heard below.

"The Seminole County Sheriff's (Office) is on site and is working to resolve the situation," the message said.

The sheriff notified students on the loud speaker at the school before holding the news conference Wednesday that numerous resources were available to anyone who needs emotional support.

Lemma said grief counselors would be on campus throughout the day Wednesday and in the days to come.

Crisis counselors at locally operated centers across the U.S. are available 24 hours a day through The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.