Lake Mary High student, 14, accused of having disassembled, loaded gun at school

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary High School student was arrested Thursday on suspicion of having a disassembled but loaded gun at school, according to school officials.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested on a charge of possessing a weapon on school property.

According to a Seminole County Sheriff's Office incident report, the teen was called to the school's discipline office for an unrelated matter and an administrator noticed a gun in the teen's backpack.

The administrator notified a deputy, who said he took possession of the loaded handgun, according to the report. Deputies said there was a round in the chamber, but the gun was not intact.

Seminole County Public Schools said no threat was made to the campus.

School officials said the student will be disciplined per the district’s code of conduct.

The district reminded students to report suspicious activity through the Campus App or the Speak-Out hotline at 800-423-8477.

The teen was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.



