Mainland high school principal faces discipline after giving fake AP tests

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Mainland High School principal will be reprimanded after giving some hundreds of students a previous year's AP test, according to the school board.

An investigation concluded the principal of Mainland High School told teachers not to tell nearly 340 students they were taking tests that would not count for possible college credit. Fewer than 90 students from the AP seminar class took the real test, according to the Department of Education's investigation.

Students didn't know whether they were affected until July 5 when scores were posted online.

Mainland High School Principal Teresa Marcks was found to have violated standards of conduct, according to the school board, and will face disciplinary action.

Carl Persis, chairman of the Volusia County School Board, said 414 students were enrolled in the Advanced Placement Capstone Seminar, but only 78 students took an AP exam that would give them college credit. The other students were given last year's test, which doesn't count, according to Persis.

