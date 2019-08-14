Mainland High School principal under investigation retires

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Daytona Beach principal under investigation has retired and is no longer employed with Volusia County Schools, a district spokesperson confirmed to News 6.

On Aug. 5, the school district placed Mainland High School Principal Cheryl Salerno on an administrative leave of absence. The next day Salerno notified the school district she planned to retire.

School District officials said Salerno is no longer employed with the Volusia County School District.

Salerno's retirement comes in the wake of a controversy surrounding fake AP exams given to about 400 students last school year; however, Volusia County school board Chairman Carl Persis said Salerno's leave was not connected to the controversy.

"I can tell you it does not involve the AP class, (the) grades or the testing situation. After the 10-day appeal period ends, the purpose of the investigation will become a public record," Persis said in an email last week. "At this point, I am not at liberty to reveal anymore about this matter."

The district has not revealed what lead to the second internal investigation.

According to the Office of Professional Standards, Salerno and the district's former academic officer, Teresa Marcks, violated standards of conduct.

Marcks was demoted but has since resigned.

Former Mainland Principal Tim Huth will serve as principal for the 2019-2020 school year.

