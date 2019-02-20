Education

Osceola schools change start times

District will go to 3-tiered system starting next school year

By Cathleigh Winningham - Producer

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County is moving ahead with plans to change school start times for thousands of students. 

The school board voted Tuesday night to move ahead with a three-tiered system.

Under the plan, all high schools would start at 7:20 a.m. Elementary school students would report to class at 8:20 a.m. Middle school students would begin the day at 9:20 a.m. 

District officials say the new start times will save millions of dollars in bussing costs.

Critics, however, argue the change will have a big impact on working families. 

The new start times are expected to begin at the start of the next school year in August. 

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.