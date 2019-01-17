'Parkland: Inside Building 12' documentary to premiere in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Less than a year after a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., killing 17 students and teachers and wounding 17 others, a documentary is set to premiere in Orlando about the tragedy.

Director Charlie Minn is no stranger to heavy subjects-- he's made more than two dozen films over the last decade, including "49 Pulses" about the Pulse shooting in Orlando.

Minn said he is a "victim-driven" filmmaker who focuses on giving the voices to the victims and survivors. One of his goals is to make sure those who lost their lives are the ones who are remembered, not the shooters.

On the website for "Parkland: Inside Building 12'" Minn wrote:

"For the average person who follows the news, ask them to name the Parkland killer, and they will go 1 for 1, then ask them to name one person shot in Parkland, and they will probably go 0 for 34. I am trying to change this entire dialogue."

In the entire film, Minn does not mention the shooter's name at all, for that reason.

"Parkland: Inside Building 12" features videos from inside the school and 911 calls that have not yet been seen or heard by most. Minn said he uses these videos, from students themselves, because showing a tragedy is more powerful than simply telling one -- and that it's the only way to motivate for a change.

The documentary will premiere Friday, Jan. 18, at Orlando Premiere 14 inside the Fashion Square Mall and will run for at least a week. Minn said he will be there opening night with a survivor to do a question and answer session with viewers.

