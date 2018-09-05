Report: Teacher, 84, dies after collapsing at New Smyrna Beach High

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - An 84-year-old substitute teacher died Tuesday after collapsing at New Smyrna Beach High School, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.
The newspaper reported that Culver Revell was on his way to a classroom when he leaned against a wall. Two students tried to help him while others performed CPR and called 911.
Revell died at a hospital. His cause of death is not known.
Revell has been a substitute teacher at the school since 2012.
About four students witnessed the incident, the newspaper reported.
Counselors will be available for students and staff.
