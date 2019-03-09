Seminole County schools host teacher job fair to combat state shortage

OVIEDO, Fla. - School districts across Florida are facing challenges of hiring and keeping teachers in the classroom.

Seminole County Public Schools held a new teacher job fair Saturday at Oviedo High School. District officials said more than 300 people registered. They hope to fill hundreds of positions for the next school year.

Applicants met one on one with principals and staff representing every school from across the district.

Some applicants, like Lillian Jenny, were offered a job on the spot.

"I just love that environment of being able to work with kids. Seeing them grow, seeing them change," Jenny said.

Superintendent Walt Griffin said the district has openings every year, but it can be hard finding qualified teachers.

"One of my greatest challenges and the school board's is teacher retention and teacher recruitment," Griffin said. "We want to be able to get the best teachers and hopefully they'll spend their career with us."

Teacher retention is a challenge school districts across the state are facing as teachers rally lawmakers to improve the education system.

Teachers in Volusia County held a protest on Monday. Many waved signs on the side of the road as they joined other rallies across Florida. The teachers are demanding higher pay and more money to properly teach students.

Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he wants to give a $9,000 bonus to teachers to help keep them in the classrooms.

Despite the challenges and demands, many of the hopeful teachers at the job fair said they want to work because the love the job, calling it a rewarding career.

"The more we think about the world and the future, teaching is going to make these children who they are and they are our future," applicant Rupa Karangikar said.

