Seminole High School band to play in France for D-Day commemoration

SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole High School students, teachers and chaperones are boarding flights bound for France on Tuesday as the school's band is set to perform at the 75th commemoration of D-Day.

School leaders have been planning the trip since 2017, when "The Pride of the Tribe" was selected as one of five bands to represent the United States at the historic ceremony.

Thursday marks 75 years since more than 160,000 Allied troops landed along heavily fortified coastline in Normandy to fight against Nazi Germany. More than 9,000 Allied soldiers were killed or wounded during the operation, which began the liberation of German-occupied France.

After Seminole High School's band arrives Wednesday, students are scheduled to perform at three separate events that are part of a memorial and tribute to veterans.

The group of nearly 140 is scheduled to visit several historic landmarks in and around Paris before returning home on Wednesday, June 12.



