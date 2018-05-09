Several Orlando-area schools among 'best high schools' in US, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Several Orlando-area high schools were ranked at the top of U.S. News & World Report's newly released list of "best high schools."

The report, which looks at thousands of public schools to identify the top performers nationwide and in each state, judges school success based on a number of factors, including college preparedness and graduation rates.

Of the 28,813 schools reviewed nationwide, 239 Florida schools made the list, which means 239 Florida schools earned gold, silver or bronze medals.

The following Central Florida public high schools, listed under their respective counties, earned medals:

Seminole

Hagerty High School, No. 42 in Florida, No. 549 in national rankings, silver medal

Oviedo High School, No. 66 in Florida, No. 814 in national rankings, silver medal

Lake Brantley High School, No. 67 in Florida, No. 823 in national rankings, silver medal

Lake Howell High School, No. 92 in Florida, No. 1,085 in national rankings, silver medal

Winter Springs High School, No. 102 in Florida, No. 1,163 in national rankings, silver medal

Seminole County Virtual Franchise, nationally recognized, bronze medal

Orange

Timber Creek High School, No. 46 in Florida, No. 623 in national rankings, silver medal

Olympia High School, No. 47 in Florida, No. 624 in national rankings, silver medal

Freedom High School, No. 51 in Florida, No. 659 in national rankings, silver medal

Lake Nona High School, No. 96 in Florida, No. 1,116 in national rankings, silver medal

West Orange High School, No. 106 in Florida, No. 1,233 in national rankings, silver medal

Orange County Virtual Franchise, nationally recognized, bronze medal

Lake

East Ridge High School, No. 91 in Florida, No. 1,073 in national rankings, silver medal

Osceola

Osceola County School of Arts, No. 34 in Florida, No. 467 in national rankings, gold medal

Professional and Technical High School, No. 52 in Florida, No. 688 in national rankings, silver medal

Harmony High School, No. 146 in Florida, No. 1,969 in national rankings, silver medal

Celebration High School, No. 153 in Florida, No. 2,113 in national rankings, silver medal

St. Cloud High School, No. 168 in Florida, No. 2,621 in national rankings, silver medal

Sumter

No schools in Sumter County received medals.

Volusia

Seabreeze High School, No. 122 in Florida, No. 1,579 in national rankings, silver medal

Polk

No schools in Polk County received medals.

Brevard

Westshore Junior/Senior High School, No. 8 in Florida, No. 70 in national rankings, gold medal

Edgewood Junior/Senior High School, No. 9 in Florida, No. 71 in national rankings, gold medal

Cocoa Beach Junior/Senior High School, No. 30 in Florida Rankings, No. 377 in national rankings, gold medal

Viera High School, No. 103 in Florida, No. 1,222 in national rankings, silver medal

Satellite Senior High School, No. 127 in Florida, No. 1,663 in national rankings, silver medal

Melbourne Senior High School, No. 128 in Florida, No. 1,670 in national rankings, silver medal

Bayside High School, No. 159 in Florida, No. 2,366 in national rankings, silver medal

Titusville High School, No. 166 in Florida, No. 2,496 in national rankings, silver medal

Space Coast Junior/Senior High School, No. 170 in Florida, No. 2,681 in national rankings, silver medal

Heritage High School, nationally recognized, bronze medal

Gold medals were given to the schools with the highest unrounded CRI values, which had to do with the number of students who took and passed at least one advanced placement or International Baccalaureate test before or during their senior year, the magazine said. The schools with the highest CRIs were numerically ranked, No. 1 to No. 500 qualifying for gold.

Of the 10 Brevard County public schools, two were ranked among the top 10 schools in Florida, according to the list, which was released Thursday.

High schools ranked from No. 501 to No. 2,711 received silver medals and had CRI values at or above 21.51.

Bronze medals are meant to offer national recognition to the 3,237 high schools that passed the first three steps to be considered by the magazine but did not offer any AP or IB courses or had a CRI less than the median value of 21.51 needed to qualify for a sliver medal, the report said.

Overall, the state rankings for the 2018 Best High Schools are based on whether a school is nationally ranked gold, silver or bronze in their state and has a CRI of 10 or higher.

Click here to read the full breakdown of qualifications for state and national rankings. The full list of "Best High Schools in Florida," which was released Tuesday, can be found here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.