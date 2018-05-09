Several Orlando-area schools among 'best high schools' in US, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Several Orlando-area high schools were ranked at the top of U.S. News & World Report's newly released list of "best high schools."
The report, which looks at thousands of public schools to identify the top performers nationwide and in each state, judges school success based on a number of factors, including college preparedness and graduation rates.
Of the 28,813 schools reviewed nationwide, 239 Florida schools made the list, which means 239 Florida schools earned gold, silver or bronze medals.
The following Central Florida public high schools, listed under their respective counties, earned medals:
Seminole
- Hagerty High School, No. 42 in Florida, No. 549 in national rankings, silver medal
- Oviedo High School, No. 66 in Florida, No. 814 in national rankings, silver medal
- Lake Brantley High School, No. 67 in Florida, No. 823 in national rankings, silver medal
- Lake Howell High School, No. 92 in Florida, No. 1,085 in national rankings, silver medal
- Winter Springs High School, No. 102 in Florida, No. 1,163 in national rankings, silver medal
- Seminole County Virtual Franchise, nationally recognized, bronze medal
Orange
- Timber Creek High School, No. 46 in Florida, No. 623 in national rankings, silver medal
- Olympia High School, No. 47 in Florida, No. 624 in national rankings, silver medal
- Freedom High School, No. 51 in Florida, No. 659 in national rankings, silver medal
- Lake Nona High School, No. 96 in Florida, No. 1,116 in national rankings, silver medal
- West Orange High School, No. 106 in Florida, No. 1,233 in national rankings, silver medal
- Orange County Virtual Franchise, nationally recognized, bronze medal
Lake
- East Ridge High School, No. 91 in Florida, No. 1,073 in national rankings, silver medal
- Osceola
- Osceola County School of Arts, No. 34 in Florida, No. 467 in national rankings, gold medal
- Professional and Technical High School, No. 52 in Florida, No. 688 in national rankings, silver medal
- Harmony High School, No. 146 in Florida, No. 1,969 in national rankings, silver medal
- Celebration High School, No. 153 in Florida, No. 2,113 in national rankings, silver medal
- St. Cloud High School, No. 168 in Florida, No. 2,621 in national rankings, silver medal
Sumter
No schools in Sumter County received medals.
Volusia
- Seabreeze High School, No. 122 in Florida, No. 1,579 in national rankings, silver medal
Polk
No schools in Polk County received medals.
Brevard
- Westshore Junior/Senior High School, No. 8 in Florida, No. 70 in national rankings, gold medal
- Edgewood Junior/Senior High School, No. 9 in Florida, No. 71 in national rankings, gold medal
- Cocoa Beach Junior/Senior High School, No. 30 in Florida Rankings, No. 377 in national rankings, gold medal
- Viera High School, No. 103 in Florida, No. 1,222 in national rankings, silver medal
- Satellite Senior High School, No. 127 in Florida, No. 1,663 in national rankings, silver medal
- Melbourne Senior High School, No. 128 in Florida, No. 1,670 in national rankings, silver medal
- Bayside High School, No. 159 in Florida, No. 2,366 in national rankings, silver medal
- Titusville High School, No. 166 in Florida, No. 2,496 in national rankings, silver medal
- Space Coast Junior/Senior High School, No. 170 in Florida, No. 2,681 in national rankings, silver medal
- Heritage High School, nationally recognized, bronze medal
Gold medals were given to the schools with the highest unrounded CRI values, which had to do with the number of students who took and passed at least one advanced placement or International Baccalaureate test before or during their senior year, the magazine said. The schools with the highest CRIs were numerically ranked, No. 1 to No. 500 qualifying for gold.
Of the 10 Brevard County public schools, two were ranked among the top 10 schools in Florida, according to the list, which was released Thursday.
High schools ranked from No. 501 to No. 2,711 received silver medals and had CRI values at or above 21.51.
Bronze medals are meant to offer national recognition to the 3,237 high schools that passed the first three steps to be considered by the magazine but did not offer any AP or IB courses or had a CRI less than the median value of 21.51 needed to qualify for a sliver medal, the report said.
Overall, the state rankings for the 2018 Best High Schools are based on whether a school is nationally ranked gold, silver or bronze in their state and has a CRI of 10 or higher.
Click here to read the full breakdown of qualifications for state and national rankings. The full list of "Best High Schools in Florida," which was released Tuesday, can be found here.
