Substitute teacher shoved students' heads into wall, deputies say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 59-year-old substitute teacher was arrested Friday in Volusia County on allegations of pushing the heads of four elementary school students against a wall.

Mohga Kodsy was arrested on two counts of an act that could result in the physical or mental injury of a child.

According to a charging affidavit, Kodsy was working as a substitute at Turie T. Small Elementary School in Daytona Beach and disciplined four students -- a 7-year-old and three 8-year-olds -- for "acting out."​​​​​​

Kodsy made the children face a wall while a movie was being shown to the rest of the class, officials said.

The children told a school resource officer that they turned around several times to watch the movie, and Kodsy pushed their foreheads into the wall, according to the affidavit. The children also said Kodsy called them "evil," the affidavit stated.

Another teacher said the children claimed Kodsy had thrown them against the wall, according to the affidavit.

The school nurse checked the children, who did not have any visible injuries, officials said.

Kodsy told authorities that she lined the students against the wall because they were laughing at her, but she denied touching them, the affidavit said.

Officials said the parents of two of the students decided to press charges against Kodsy, who was arrested and taken to jail.

