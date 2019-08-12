Threat made to Lake Brantley High before school year begins

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Before students returned to school Monday, officials sent a message to parents of one Seminole County school alerting them of a threat of violence.

Officials from Lake Brantley High School informed parents Sunday of a threat made by a former student on social media.

Lake Brantley High School Principal Brian Blasewitz said police were contacted immediately.

"There is no current credible threat to Lake Brantley," Blasewitz said. "As a reminder, if you ever come across something that may jeopardize the safety on our campus, there's a multitude of ways to report it."

Officials said they look forward to Lake Brantley's upcoming 47th year of school.

"The safety and security of our Lake Brantley family is of utmost importance," Blasewitz said.

No other details about the threat or former student have been released.

