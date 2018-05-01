Teachers accused of forcing student to scrub floor with toothbrush

LAKE ALFRED, Fla. - Two Polk County teachers are under investigation amid accusations that they forced a 7-year-old student to scrub floors with a toothbrush.

The girl says her teacher, Rebecca Shinleber, sent her to another classroom at Lake Alfred Elementary School in Polk County after she spoke out of turn.

The student says the other teacher, Helena Mays, handed her a bucket of water and a toothbrush and told her to start cleaning the floors.

The girl's father, Kenneth Gamble, is asking that Shinleber and Mays be fired.

The teachers are currently on paid administrative leave and under investigation by the school district, the Department of Children and Families and law enforcement.

