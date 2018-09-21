Weapon found at Evans High School in Orlando

A weapon was found at Evans High School, officials say.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A weapon was found Friday at Evans High School in Orlando, officials said.

Maynard Evans High School tweeted that a "weapon was located by administration on campus. Our students and staff are safe. The matter has been resolved and campus is secure."

Good afternoon Trojan family and neighbors. This communication serves to notify you that our students and staff are safe. A weapon was located by administration on campus. The matter has been resolved and campus is secure. #WeAreTrojans #PrideDeterminationPerseverance pic.twitter.com/tCsRnEbOCO — Evans High School (@EvansHS_OCPS) September 21, 2018

Video from News 6 helicopter Sky 6 showed several Orange County sheriff's vehicles at the school, which is located at 4949 Silver Star Road.

Deputies investigate after a weapon is found at Evans High.

Evans High School principal Rolando Bailey said in an audio message to the campus community that students reported administrators about the weapon. The gun was never used in a threatening manner, according to Bailey.

"There was no disruption to the school day and everyone is safe," Bailey said.

