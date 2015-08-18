Volusia County sex predator operation nets 43 arrests

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County Sheriff’s Office sex predator operation netted 43 arrests in the last week, deputies said on Monday.
Deputies said Operation PredaTour 2015 wrapped up late Saturday night and targeted child predators, prostitution and distribution of child pornography.
Among the arrests were 22 men who were nabbed after making arrangements to have sex with someone they thought was a child.
The men were charged with traveling to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child, use of a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.
Those arrested were:
- Patrick Antoine, 21, Daytona Beach
- Alan Behnke, 51, Ormond Beach
- Vincent Cafarella, 26, Palm Coast
- Samuel Fanfan, 27, Palm Coast
- Andrew Gangale, 46, Delray Beach
- Carsten Haaland, 21, Port Orange
- Derick Hendrix, 24, Port Orange
- Steven Mandzuk, 24, Daytona Beach
- Michael Maurer, 24, Daytona Beach
- Levi McEntire, 25, Waldron, AR
- Kevonta McMillian, 21, Daytona Beach
- Brooks Mitchell, 53, St. Augustine
- Skylar Nedbalek, 25, Daytona Beach
- Dustin Notz, 20, Edgewater
- Aaron Pohler, 23, Huntington, IN
- Kyle Reaves, 27, Astor
- Chester Ringwald IV, 25, Ormond Beach
- Glen Ross, 49, Jacksonville
- Richard Sanger, 59, New Smyrna Beach
- Michael Smith, 24, Theresa, WI
- Benjamin Williams, 39, Lacey, WA
Meanwhile, 19 others were arrested in the prostitution portion.
Those arrested and the charges against them are:
- Francis Bunting, 41, Durham, NC, human trafficking
- Danielle Edwards, 27, Port Orange, solicitation to commit prostitution
- Kim Geiselman, 62, South Attleboro, MA, human trafficking, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Jessica Greenfield, 27, Daytona Beach, offer or agree to secure another for a lewd act
- Damien Hill, 35, Daytona Beach, human trafficking, possession of cocaine
- Alicia Holmstrand, 27, Daytona Beach, solicitation to commit prostitution
- Simmons Melvina, 26, Daytona Beach, aiding, abetting or committing prostitution
- Ashley Morris, 23, Rantoul, Ill, aiding, abetting or committing prostitution
- Santana Murphy, 19, Daytona Beach, human trafficking
- Lashera Powell, 28, Daytona Beach, solicitation to commit prostitution
- Scott Racki, 38, Ormond Beach, unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Elizabeth Schaffer, 24, Daytona Beach, solicitation to commit prostitution
- Bobbie Strausbaugh, 33, Daytona Beach, aiding, abetting or committing prostitution
- Celena Welborn, 37, Daytona Beach, battery
- Tequila Williams, 20, Daytona Beach, aiding, abetting or committing prostitution
- Sebastian Xicalhua, 37, Daytona Beach, aiding, abetting or committing prostitution
Additionally, two men were arrested on child pornography charges:
- Christopher Evans, 27, DeLand
- Raymond Smith, 47, South Daytona
