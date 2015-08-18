Volusia County sex predator operation nets 43 arrests

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County Sheriff’s Office sex predator operation netted 43 arrests in the last week, deputies said on Monday.

Deputies said Operation PredaTour 2015 wrapped up late Saturday night and targeted child predators, prostitution and distribution of child pornography.

Among the arrests were 22 men who were nabbed after making arrangements to have sex with someone they thought was a child.

The men were charged with traveling to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child, use of a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Those arrested were:

Patrick Antoine, 21, Daytona Beach

Alan Behnke, 51, Ormond Beach

Vincent Cafarella, 26, Palm Coast

Samuel Fanfan, 27, Palm Coast

Andrew Gangale, 46, Delray Beach

Carsten Haaland, 21, Port Orange

Derick Hendrix, 24, Port Orange

Steven Mandzuk, 24, Daytona Beach

Michael Maurer, 24, Daytona Beach

Levi McEntire, 25, Waldron, AR

Kevonta McMillian, 21, Daytona Beach

Brooks Mitchell, 53, St. Augustine

Skylar Nedbalek, 25, Daytona Beach

Dustin Notz, 20, Edgewater

Aaron Pohler, 23, Huntington, IN

Kyle Reaves, 27, Astor

Chester Ringwald IV, 25, Ormond Beach

Glen Ross, 49, Jacksonville

Richard Sanger, 59, New Smyrna Beach

Michael Smith, 24, Theresa, WI

Benjamin Williams, 39, Lacey, WA

Meanwhile, 19 others were arrested in the prostitution portion.

Those arrested and the charges against them are:

Francis Bunting, 41, Durham, NC, human trafficking

Danielle Edwards, 27, Port Orange, solicitation to commit prostitution

Kim Geiselman, 62, South Attleboro, MA, human trafficking, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jessica Greenfield, 27, Daytona Beach, offer or agree to secure another for a lewd act

Damien Hill, 35, Daytona Beach, human trafficking, possession of cocaine

Alicia Holmstrand, 27, Daytona Beach, solicitation to commit prostitution

Simmons Melvina, 26, Daytona Beach, aiding, abetting or committing prostitution

Ashley Morris, 23, Rantoul, Ill, aiding, abetting or committing prostitution

Santana Murphy, 19, Daytona Beach, human trafficking

Lashera Powell, 28, Daytona Beach, solicitation to commit prostitution

Scott Racki, 38, Ormond Beach, unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia

Elizabeth Schaffer, 24, Daytona Beach, solicitation to commit prostitution

Bobbie Strausbaugh, 33, Daytona Beach, aiding, abetting or committing prostitution

Celena Welborn, 37, Daytona Beach, battery

Tequila Williams, 20, Daytona Beach, aiding, abetting or committing prostitution

Sebastian Xicalhua, 37, Daytona Beach, aiding, abetting or committing prostitution

Additionally, two men were arrested on child pornography charges:

Christopher Evans, 27, DeLand

Raymond Smith, 47, South Daytona

Watch Local 6 for more on this story.