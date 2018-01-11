Timeline: History of Florida's Brightline high-speed train service

Scroll to bottom of the story to see interactive timeline

May 9, 2007

Mar. 22, 2012

FECI announces they are developing a privately owned and operated rail system between Miami and Orlando . The project, dubbed All Aboard Florida , will combine about 200 miles of existing tracks with a new 40 mile corridor. Preliminary plans include the option to expand service to Tampa Bay and Jacksonville. FECI thinks the project will cost about $1 billion and be completed by 2014.

Oct. 3, 2013

All Aboard Florida secures the rights to use a strip of land along SR 528 to build its final leg connecting tracks between Cocoa and Orlando International Airport.

Aug. 2014

Sept. 11, 2014

Oct. 29, 2014

Nov. 12, 2014

Dec. 22, 2014

U.S. Department of Transportation Under Secretary Peter Rogoff approves a provisional allocation of private activity bonds (PABs) for $1.75 billion to All Aboard Florida.

April 27, 2015

Martin County files a federal lawsuit against the USDOT challenging All Aboard Florida’s $1.75 billion worth of tax-exempt bonds. At issue: the county claims USDOT didn’t have the

authority to approve the bond sale until a study measuring the train’s impact on the environment was complete. The Martin County suit is the second against the USDOT (Indian River County filed suit on March 31, 2015 ).

July 2015

Construction begins in California on All Aboard Florida’s first trainset consisting of two high-speed locomotives and four coaches.

Aug. 4, 2015

Nov. 9, 2015

Dec. 2015

USDOT provisionally grants financing of the $1.75 billion using tax-exempt private activity bonds (PABs).

Sept. 30, 2016

In response to the Indian River and Martin counties lawsuit, All Aboard Florida withdraws its original application for $1.75 billion worth of bonds.

In its place, AAF applies for a smaller bond sale of just $600 million (earmarked specifically for Phase I of the project).

Nov. 28, 2016

USDOT withdraws its 2014 approval of the sale of $1.75 billion worth of bonds by All Aboard Florida. In its place, the agency grants provisional permission for the aforementioned smaller bond sale of just $600 million.

Dec. 14, 2016

Feb. 11, 2017

One of BrightBlue’s locomotives derails in West Palm Beach. The trainset had over $400k in damage.

Feb. 14, 2017

Mar. 13, 2017

BrightPink, the company’s second set of locomotives and passenger cars, arrives in Florida

Mar. 28, 2017

Florida East Coast Railway is sold to Mexican mining and rail conglomerate Grupo México Transportes for $2.1 billion in cash. The sale doesn’t effect Brightline as spokeswoman

May 10, 2017

A federal judge dismisses the lawsuit against the USDOT filed by Indian River and Martin counties citing that since All Aboard Florida pulled its original request for $1.75 billion in

bonds, the issue is moot.

May 11, 2017

BrightGreen and BrightOrange are delivered to Brightline in West Palm Beach from Siemens in Sacramento.

July 24, 2017

Oct. 5, 2017

BrightRed, the company’s fifth and final trainset (locomotive and railcars), is delivered.

October 30, 2017

Brightline wins approval from the Florida Development Finance Corp. (a special state run financing unit that issues tax-exempt bonds to private entities) to sell $600 million in tax

exempt bonds. The money is earmarked strictly for Phase I of the rail project. FDFC is the conduit issuer of the bonds.

Nov. 2, 2017

Thirty-five-year-old Jennifer Reed is killed in Deerfield Beach when she was hit by a northbound train . This is Brightline’s second fatal accident.

Dec. 18, 2017

In a meeting with the Florida Development Finance Group, Brightline sought a $1.15 billion tax-exempt bond sale to finance the Orlando leg (Phase II) of the rail project. Just five

days later (December 22nd), the company announced the USDOT had approved the bond allocation . As before, the FDFC would be the conduit issuer of the bonds.