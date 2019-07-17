Wheelchair Vans of Florida sells new and used wheelchair vans in the greater Orlando area.

Our inventory consists of side and rear entry wheelchair vans.

We also sell and install hand controls, transfer seats and scooter lifts.

Wheelchair Vans of Florida offers safe, convenient and reliable personal mobility- the freedom to travel wherever and whenever you want.

Our inventory includes the most popular mini-vans available; the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Town & Country, Toyota Sienna, Honda Odyssey and Dodge Grand Caravan.

Our team of mobility consultants will explain the different types of van conversions and scooter lifts available.

No matter what your driving preferences is, we'll find the right van, stowage lift, transfer seat, hand controls or other mobility equipment necessary to meet your individual needs and requirements.

Our FREE product demonstration program will help to take the stress out of purchasing an accessible vehicle and our team of professional consultants will show you all the options available to you.

We offer financing and accept trade ins.

New vans come with the manufactures warranty (3yr/36K miles), all used vans come with our Platinum Plus Warranty.

Buy with confidence! Let Wheelchair Vans of Florida help you regain your driving independence today. Wheelchair Vans of Florida makes mobility easy.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.