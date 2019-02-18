Yas queen: 'Queer Eye' returning to Netflix for season 3

If you were instantly hooked on Netflix's reboot of "Queer Eye," get ready: The new "Fab 5" officially announced the show is returning for season three on March 15.

The announcement video for the new season also featured a new single from Carly Rae Jepsen called "Now That I Found You."

WE'RE BAAACK HENNYS! Get ready to 💗 L<3VE YOURSELF! 💗 Queer Eye 3 launches March 15. HUGE thanks to @carlyraejepsen for this exclusive preview of her *NEW BOP*, "Now That I Found You.” 😘 pic.twitter.com/Dmj3ygXnhV — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) February 13, 2019

The original version of the feel-good show ran on Bravo in the early '00s, and Netflix's rebooted version debuted last January and became an instant success, with many cheering how emotional and thoughtful the show is.

Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France are all back to give a makeover to people who are down and out on their luck and need a little boost of confidence. The people getting makeovers are usually straight men, but season two saw a woman and transman get a makeover.

The second season premiered in June, and was quickly followed up with news of a third to be filmed in Kansas City, Missouri. The first two seasons were filmed in and around Atlanta.

"This season, these fearless ambassadors of taste are headed to Kansas City to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes," a Netflix spokesperson said.

Since the show has debuted, it has become a cultural phenomenon. Many people praise the show for bridging gaps between people who may not have ever even interacted with each other before. For a lot of the people who live in rural Georgia in season one, meeting the Fab 5 was the first time they had even met gay people in their life. It's also incredibly emotional, with many tears shed by those on the show and us watching on Netflix at home.

The people who get the makeover not only get a nice haircut and new outfits, but the insides of their homes are renovated and redesigned, too. The exterior makeover is the biggest part of the equation, but the interior makeover is the most impactful. These people face their demons, grow a whole lot of confidence and truly transform.

"Queer Eye" has also launched the careers of the new Fab 5, including standout star Jonathan Van Ness (or simply JVN for short). Van Ness' job on the show is focused on grooming, but he truly is the heart and soul of the operation. It doesn't matter if he's shouting out sassy obscenities like "yas queen," "oh, henny" or "can you believe?," or getting incredibly emotional after giving a straight guy a new haircut, "Queer Eye" would be nothing without Van Ness. He is currently on an ice skating journey and we are living for it.

Never watched "Queer Eye" before? Don't worry, the first two seasons (which also won three Emmy Awards in September) are available to stream right now on Netflix.

