How do Netflix, Hulu stack up lately? What are the most popular shows by state for 2019?

When it comes to streaming services, we have so many options these days.

It feels like it all started with Netflix, but now some of the giants include Hulu, Amazon Prime, newcomer Disney+ and YouTube TV.

A site called HighSpeedInternet.com broke down some differences and data on Netflix and Hulu, seeing as those remain two of the biggest players and major competitors.

Here’s the site’s take on the services, when it comes to their bottom lines:

“Netflix offers top-tier original shows and movies and a frequently updated library, making it perfect for viewers who like on-demand entertainment and lots of it. But it has no live TV and the revolving door of popular shows might prove frustrating for some.”

“Hulu shines in the TV department, with rapidly updated episodes and a live TV option. It’s affordably priced and also offers its own stellar original programs. The downside is frequent commercials that can sour the experience, and you have to pay to get rid of them.”

As for prices and specific offerings, here’s how they stack up:

A helpful chart.

Now let’s get to the most popular Netflix show for each state this year.

If you’re wondering how the website got the data, the team said it compiled a list of the most popular shows on Netflix in 2019. “We (then) narrowed the list down to the top 11 shows with the highest search volume this year and then used Google Trends to find and rank each state’s most searched Netflix show,” the article said.

Here’s a map.

A helpful map.

“The Umbrella Academy,” by the way, was America’s overall most popular Netflix show in 2019.

It premiered in February, and people in 45 million households tuned in within the first four weeks, the site said.

“The Umbrella Academy” was also the most Googled Netflix show in 15 states this year.

“Nineteen states’ favorite shows were based on comics or graphic novels. Many of those shows (RIP Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Daredevil) were cancelled in 2018, which let ‘The Umbrella Academy’ swoop in to fill that niche when the Marvel properties jumped ship,” the site said of the show’s success.

The writers also commented on “Orange Is the New Black,” which finished its run surprisingly strong.

In fact, it’s been one of the most successful Netflix original series since it debuted in 2013.

The cast including Selenis Leyva, Danielle Brooks, Diane Guerrero, Beth Dover, Jason Biggs, Jackie Cruz, Uzo Aduba, Alysia Reiner, Natasha Lyonne, Jessica Pimentel, Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon and Laverne Cox.

That final “OITNB” season aired in July, and it came in as the year’s second-most popular show overall.

For 11 states, it took that coveted No. 1 spot. The team at High Speed Internet said West Virginia and Michigan also favored the show last year -- and, fun fact: it’s been the most-searched Netflix show in West Virginia three years in a row.

“Black Mirror” and “The Haunting of Hill House” were the most popular Netflix shows in eight and six states, respectively. “Stranger Things,” which released its most popular season yet in July, has been the most popular Netflix show in Utah for the past three years, according to the data. 🧇

Here’s the 2018 report, just in case you’re curious!

The website didn’t release a map for Hulu, but said the streaming service also has several majorly successful original series, including:

The Path

The Handmaid’s Tale

11.22.63

Becoming Bond

Harlots

Future Man

The site also pointed out that Hulu’s on-demand streaming library is often more current than what you’ll find on Netflix.

“Many shows are available to stream just a day or two after they air—you’ll have to wait longer than that on Netflix. Hulu also keeps shows around longer than Netflix.”

Hulu also has a live streaming service called Hulu + Live TV. The service costs $44.99 per month and includes all the regular Hulu on-demand programs. Netflix hasn’t announced any plans to do anything similar.

OK, we’ll leave you with one final poll …