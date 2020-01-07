'Jurassic World Live Tour’ set to invade Amway Center

ORLANDO, Fla – The prehistoric paddock doors are set to be opened at the Amway Center.

The new show, “Jurassic World Live,” is set to wow audiences and transport them to the jungles of Isla Nublar from the popular dinosaur franchise.

Fans will see the moment real gyrospheres roll through dense jungle valleys as scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save an all-new dinosaur from a terrible fate.

The producers said the show features a backdrop of captivating scenery and 24 life-sized dinosaurs, including the fan-favorite velociraptor, Blue, and the monstrous 40-foot long tyrannosaurus rex.

[RELATED: Enter to win tickets to the Jurassic World Live Tour at the Amway Center | Win a VIP Experience at the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA]

With scale, speed and ferocity, the animatronic and performer-operated dinosaurs deliver colossal, edge-of-your-seat, live entertainment unlike any other dinosaur experience, tour leaders said.

Jurassic World Live Tour

“We have maximized the power of everything we do at Feld Entertainment, pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation to ensure audiences have an authentic, awe-inspiring experience," said Juliette Feld Grossman, chief operating officer of Feld Entertainment.

Jurassic World Live Tour

Feld Entertainment has created similar productions such as Disney on Ice, Monster Jam and Marvel Universe Live.

The performances, 65 million years in the making, are set to take place at the Amway Center Jan. 17- 20.

Tickets range from $25 to $125.

Click here for tickets and information.