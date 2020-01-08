Holy Land Experience to end entertainment, performances this year

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Holy Land Experience in Orlando will undergo some changes this spring ending theatrical productions and entertainment at the Christian-based theme park.

Trinity Broadcasting Networks said in a news release Wednesday that starting on April 19, the theme park with nonprofit status will focus more of its efforts on highlighting the Biblical museum, The Scriptorium, and history-changing religious figures.

A spokesperson at the park told News 6 all theatrical shows will end on April 18. A TBH spokesman said due to the changes performers will be laid off but he couldn’t give an exact number of employees. Based on a performer’s tenure they will set up to six months severance pay.

Management at Holy Land are also re-evaluating “the best and most efficient use of the property, assessing other economic opportunities, including redevelopment," according to Holy Land general manager Mike Everett.

TBN officials said they are not opposed to selling the property and maintain it will not become an “eyesore” as they reassess the possibility of redevelopment.

The religious experience at Vineland and Conroy Roads near The Mall at Millenia draws hundreds of people every year for the park’s annual free admission day, allowing the organization to keep its tax-exempt status. This year the free “charity day” will be Jan. 31.

“The change will refocus the park on its original plan and function,” Holy Land Experience general manager Mike Everett said in a statement. "The Scriptorium, which holds rare and unique biblical artifacts and a scale model of ancient Jerusalem and the City of David, will continue to serve as the park’s main educational attractions, and LiVe Church Orlando will maintain use of The Holy Land Experience’s facilities for their church services at The Church of All Nations theater.”

The Holy Land Experience will no longer sell group tickets or annual passes and will refund group sales after April 18, park officials said.

According to The Holy Land Experience’s current entertainment schedule, guests can hear from Maria Magdalena—a young woman traveling down the wrong path—, join Peter on his journey to Rome and witness the resurrection of Lazarus.

The park features the largest indoor replica of Jerusalem in the world, three gift shops and several food courts, according to its website.