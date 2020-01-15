‘Hamilton,’ ‘Wicked’ set to return to Orlando
Shows part of Dr. Phillips Center 2020-2021 season
The Dr. Phillips Center is celebrating its completion by bringing back two popular musicals with “Hamilton” and “Wicked.”
The shows will be included in the performing arts center’s 2020-2021 season that has been expanded to 14 weeks.
Broadway subscribers can renew their packages online starting Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. or by phone starting Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. by calling 800-448-6322.
Renewing subscribers can add “Hamilton” to their subscriptions, while “Wicked” will be a season add-on.
Both shows will run for several weeks. Individual ticket sale dates for each show will be announced at a later date.
The full season lineup will be announced on Feb. 20.
There is a waitlist to become a Dr. Phillips Broadway subscriber.
Visit orlando.broadway.com for more information.
