How you can watch CBS soap operas during the impeachment trial

With President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial underway on CBS, some soap operas will not be not be airing at their usual time.

CBS understands viewers will miss the shows and is making its CBS All Access platform and website available to allow people to watch “The Young & The Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

If an original episode is superseded by impeachment coverage, it will be posted online within 24 hours.

Viewers can visit CBS.com or download the CBS ALL ACCESS app to watch the episode.

Click here to access shows online and for more information about the app, click here.