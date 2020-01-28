Dear Hollywood, please cast Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish as the leads in a movie version of ‘Wicked’

If you’ve ever seen the blockbuster musical “Wicked,” which tells the untold story of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda, the Good Witch from “The Wizard of Oz,” you’ve probably thought this musical could be a great movie.

Fans have been wishing that for years, and at last night’s Grammy awards, we might have just found the two who should play the iconic witches.

Before Billie Eilish went on to sweep the top four categories of the night, she ran into fellow nominee Ariana Grande, and seeing the two pop stars dressed in their personal styles -- well, it looked like a modern-day version of Elphaba and Glinda. People on Twitter thought so, too.

Glinda and Elphaba meeting at Shiz 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Mm95ewv5Wy — Alex Rocca (@AlexDRocca) January 27, 2020

The Wicked reboot I didn’t know I needed pic.twitter.com/TX2HmK9saw — grick grarnette (@nick_barnette) January 27, 2020

excited to see this production of wicked pic.twitter.com/wG9SRBYkjp — Aamina Khan (@aaminasdfghjkl) January 27, 2020

Many people may not know this, but as a young girl, Grande attended a “Wicked” performance and got to go backstage. The then-star of the musical, Kristin Chenoweth, has been heard telling the story of meeting young Grande, who has never been shy about her love for the show.

Grande even got to sing the song “The Wizard and I,” during a tribute TV special to the show.

While we could assume Grande would probably want to play the role of Elphaba (she would get to sing “Defying Gravity,” the most popular song from the show), there is something about her personality that just fits with the role of Glinda.

Plus, you’ve got to be able to hit some pretty high notes when you play Glinda, so Grande would be perfect.

Eilish, on the other hand, basically lives her life as a modern-day version of the Wicked Witch of the West, so the choice is easy. And if you have any doubts on her singing ability, just look at her performance at Sunday night’s Grammy awards and you will doubt no more.

It was reported there will be a movie version of “Wicked” to hit theaters in late 2021, but so far, we’ve had no news on casting.

If you’re still looking, Hollywood producers, may we suggest these two?