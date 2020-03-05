Adam Shankman signs on to direct “Hocus Pocus 2” for Disney Plus

Adam Shankman is ready to put a spell on you.

Variety reports that he will be directing "Hocus Pocus 2" for Disney Plus.

He's also signed on to direct "Disenchanted," the sequel to Disney’s "Enchanted."

“I feel incredibly honored and humbled to be guiding forward these two Disney crown jewel legacies,” Shankman in an Instagram post. “My only hope is to honor those who came before me and build something new and exciting, as I desperately try to not let down the fans and enchant the new initiates!”

"Hocus Pocus 2" is a sequel to the 1993 cult classic, which starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

The original film followed three sisters resurrected 300 years after being cursed.

Variety reports that the original cast members are not attached to the sequel but Disney hopes they will reprise their roles.

Shankman is best known for directing the 2007 version of “Hairspray,” “Step Up,” and “A Walk to Remember.”