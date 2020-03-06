Comedian Marlon Wayans performing at Orlando Improv this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Comedian Marlon Wayans, known for his roles in “White Chicks” and other major motion pictures, will be performing at Orlando Improv this weekend.

The shows on Friday and Saturday are already sold out, but tickets are still available for performances at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Wayans already has a stand-up special on Netflix called “Wokeish” and has several other titles on the streaming app as well, including “Naked,” “Marlon” and “Sextuplets.”

Before his weekend of shows, Wayans visited News 6 at Nine to preview the performances and share some jokes with our anchors. Watch his full interview at the top of this story.