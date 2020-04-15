Disney+ to celebrate Star Wars Day with new 'Mandalorian’ docuseries

“Star Wars” fans are getting excited about a new release.

Disney+ is debuting a new eight-part docuseries called “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.”

It's a behind-the-scenes look at how the popular “Mandalorian” series was created, including interviews and never-before-seen footage.

Executive producer Jon Favreau hosts the series, which debuts May 4, the day fans celebrate all-things "Star Wars."

After that, Disney+ will stream new episodes every Friday.