77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Entertainment

Disney+ to celebrate Star Wars Day with new 'Mandalorian’ docuseries

Series launches May 4

CNN Newsource

Tags: Disney Springs, Star Wars, Documentary
photo

“Star Wars” fans are getting excited about a new release.

Disney+ is debuting a new eight-part docuseries called “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.”

It's a behind-the-scenes look at how the popular “Mandalorian” series was created, including interviews and never-before-seen footage.

Executive producer Jon Favreau hosts the series, which debuts May 4, the day fans celebrate all-things "Star Wars."

After that, Disney+ will stream new episodes every Friday.

Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.