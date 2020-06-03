Start your engines: Kissimmee Old Town car show starting again amid coronavirus

Kissimmee’s Old Town district will start up its long-running car shows for the first time since the coronavirus began cancelling events and closing businesses across Florida.

Old Town, Kissimmee’s entertainment district, has hosted car shows highlighting classics, antiques, hot rods and newer high-performance cars for more than 30 years.

Due to the COVID-9 pandemic gear heads haven’t been able to gander at the free Old Town event for months. Beginning June 12 and 13 Old Town will host its first car shows starting with the return of the weekly Friday Muscle Car Show and Saturday Classic Car Show.

Attendees will notice some changes at the events in order to help prevent spread of the virus. Old Town has increased cleaning and placed signs around the venue to encourage social distancing.

All staff will be required to undergo a temperature check before work and must wear a face mask.

The Friday Muscle Car Show begins at 3 p.m. and Saturday’s Classic Car Show starts at 1 p.m.

For more information visit myoldtownusa.com.