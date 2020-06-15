5 Central Florida drive-ins set to host Garth Brooks concert

Grab your friends in low places and get ready to experience Garth Brooks like you never have before.

The country music superstar announced he’s holding a concert being played at 300 drive-ins across the U.S. and many are right here in Central Florida.

Ocala Drive-In, Epic St. Augustine Pop-Up Drive-In, Epic Mt. Dora Pop-Up Drive-In, Epic Clermont and Epic West Volusia are the local drive-ins showing the concert on June 27.

Tickets for the drive-in experience cost $100 per passenger car or truck.

Brooks will create the concert in Nashville, Tennessee with limited tickets and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines

Each drive-in will have rules on the spacing between vehicles, protective equipment for staff, contactless payment and restroom capacity.

Tickets go on sale only on ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.