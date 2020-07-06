Country music firebrand Charlie Daniels dies at 83

Published: July 6, 2020, 12:49 pm

Charlie Daniels performs in concert at HEB Center on June 9, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images) (2019 Gary Miller)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country music firebrand and Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels, who had the hit with “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” has died of a stroke at the age of 83. Check back to ClickOrlando.com for updates.

