86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Entertainment

Search of lake for missing “Glee” star to resume Sunday

Associated Press

Tags: entertainment, Arts, Naya Rivera
FILE - Actress Naya Rivera arrives at Logo's NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles on April 13, 2013. Authorities say former Glee star Naya Rivera is missing and being searched for at a Southern California lake. Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy Glee that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Actress Naya Rivera arrives at Logo's NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles on April 13, 2013. Authorities say former Glee star Naya Rivera is missing and being searched for at a Southern California lake. Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy Glee that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES – The search to find “Glee" TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake ended Saturday without any results, authorities said.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Saturday night that the search of Lake Piru will resume Sunday morning.

Authorities said Thursday they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in the lake. Her 4-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat.

The boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late Wednesday afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.

Rivera began acting at a young age, but she rose to national attention playing a lesbian teen on “Glee,” which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.