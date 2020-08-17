Works with wax figures: Canine Companions service-dog-in-training visits Madame Tussauds Orlando

ORLANDO – As Winnifred wraps up her training in the Canine Companions for Independence puppy raising program, she and her foster humans are doing a farewell tour together visiting their favorite Central Florida spots, but they are also checking off new places.

Winnifred is a 19-month yellow Labrador retriever/golden retriever mix, and began her training with News 6 producer Haley Coomes back in April 2019. Winnifred has such a calm temperament, and has really matured in her training this year. Not only is she used to being around crowds, she’s now familiar with wax people.

Haley and her family took Winnifred to Madame Tussauds Orlando, and did some picture-taking with with several wax figures. It’s safe to say Winnifred made some famous faces look their best.

For more information on how to be a volunteer puppy raiser for Canine Companions for Independence, click here.