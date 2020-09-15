Here’s why you are going to want to start watching ‘Verzuz’ on Instagram Live right now

What started as some entertainment during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic has turned into one of the must-see Instagram Live shows. It just solidified itself into a hit, thanks to the Sunday night’s show, starring living legends Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight.

Timberland and Swizz Beatz, both artists and producers, started “Verzuz” back in March, when the country shut down. At that time, it seemed any source of entertainment was welcome. The premise is pretty simple: two R&B singers or rappers go head-to-head in a friendly battle on Instagram Live, and thousands of people get to sit back at home and enjoy.

The first show was Timberland vs. Swizz Beatz, but some serious legends have shown up to battle, and every show is so much fun.

Some of the standout shows include Nelly vs. Ludacris, Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu, DMX vs. Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys vs. John Legend and Lil Jon vs. T-Pain.

While the performances are so much fun to watch, what really makes “Verzuz” so entertaining is the chit chat between the stars, as well as the comment section on Instagram Live.

On Aug. 31, Brandy and Monica filmed a show live together, becoming the first battle to feature both the artists together, which made the announcement of Sunday’s show with LaBelle and Knight even more fun.

The show was truly incredible. To see LaBelle and Knight talk with each other, tell stories and reminisce on their shared history of knowing each other was fantastic. The two icons told jokes, complimented one another endlessly and, most importantly, sang songs from their own respective catalogs.

The amount of celebrities who were watching and commenting in the comment section was another highlight. It’s pretty surreal to see comments pop in from First Lady Michelle Obama, Oprah, Mariah Carey and Viola Davis, but they were watching the same Instagram Live stream as everyone else. It was a pretty cool feeling.

Sunday night’s episode felt like an evolution of the “Verzuz” live show, and since such icons like LaBelle and Knight took the stage for the show, it feels like even more heavy hitters in R&B will be lining up soon (like viewer Mariah Carey!).

We don’t know who will be up next for a “Verzuz” battle, but here’s to hoping we’ll get to witness another epic night.