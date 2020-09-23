Coffee table book featuring Space Coast pups to benefit Canine Companions for Independence

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County photographer is publishing her second coffee table book celebrating the four-legged members of our families. The newest edition will also be honoring dogs who are changing people’s lives for the better.

Last year, Krystal Hise raised $3,000 for charity through Tails of the Space Coast Vol.1. Now in production, Tails of the Space Coast Vol. 2 has the goal of raising $5,000 for Canine Companions for Independence.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with a charity who significantly increases the quality of life, confidence, and independence of the recipients of assistance dogs,” Hise said. “As of Sept. 22, we have already raised $2,015 for Canine Companions.”

The book costs $80. For dog owners who reserve a copy by 10 a.m. Saturday and who live in the Central Florida area, they’ll be automatically entered into a drawing to win either a KONG XL dog bed or ball launcher. Winners will be announced on Saturday during Canine Companion’s Virtual DogFest Space Coast event on Facebook.

Hearing dog recipient Karen Londos' Canine Companion, Ninja, is one of the participants who will be getting a page.

“Canine Companions changed my life with my hearing dog, Ninja, and I became a part of a family of selfless people changing lives all free of charge," Londos said. "I did not want to just be the beneficiary, I wanted to be a part of changing lives and making a difference. We are so excited for the partnership opportunity with Krystal Photography.”

Krystal Photography specializes in creating personalized pet photography experiences -- in-studio and on-location -- for dog lovers to celebrate the pets they treat like children through custom artwork.

To reserve a copy of Tails of the Space Coast Vol. 2, or information on participating in the project, click here.