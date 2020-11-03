Celebrities who’ve been vocal about their support for Trump or Biden this election season

Some people think that celebrities should stay out of politics, but that hasn’t stopped these famous people from throwing their support behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden or current President Donald Trump.
Would a celebrity endorsement change your mind on who you’re voting for?
Do you think they should stay out of it, or use their platforms to promote this civic duty (of voting, of course).
Let us know in the comments below.
Celebs supporting Trump:
Kirstie Alley
The outspoken actress tweeted a couple weeks ago that she was supporting the incumbent president in the upcoming election.
Dems have spent 4 years RESISTING,making false accusations & trying to impeach instead of doing what they are paid good money to do;govern & CREATE positive change. Trump works round the clock,acts swiftly & decisively which usually results for the better. It’s why I vote for him— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) September 27, 2020
Kid Rock
This one is pretty obvious. The rocker has been a longtime Trump supporter, and was just a guest at the last presidential debate. He also goes golfing with the president.
February 5, 2020
Jon Voight
The actor has supported Trump throughout the years, and recently posted a video on Twitter saying “our land is in danger with left liberal thinkers.”
God's Love pic.twitter.com/3jP9i1s6DI— Jon Voight (@jonvoight) September 24, 2020
Scott Baio
The actor is always tweeting his support for the president, and was one of the first celebrities to show support for him.
ANOTHER LIE @JoeBiden https://t.co/3ttSKdz3ZT pic.twitter.com/WJHMLbaHld— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) October 23, 2020
Roseanne Barr
Barr was fired from the reboot of “Roseanne” after she made racist comments about a former Obama staff member, Valerie Jarrett.
2020 vision 😁🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kg6yTnmwQk— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 14, 2018
Stacey Dash
The “Clueless” actress has been on Fox News before, and has “#MAGA” and “#WomenForTrump” in her Twitter bio.
Celebrities supporting Biden:
Taylor Swift
After staying silent about who she was voting for in the 2016 election, Swift has made it very known that she is supporting Biden in this year’s race. She even make cookies to show her support.
The Rock
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he normally avoids saying who he is going to support during an election year, but he felt compelled to endorse Biden this year in a video with the candidate and Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.
As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020
Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.
We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv
Cher
The legendary singer has never shied away from politics, and this election cycle is no different. She was an early supporter of Biden during the primaries, and she uses her Twitter to encourage her followers to vote.
Going Nevada & Arizona to speak on behalf of BIDEN HARRIS— Cher (@cher) October 22, 2020
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
The actress and Biden have something in common: they were both vice president. Granted, Louis-Dreyfus only played the “Veep” on TV, but it’s still a bond they share. Louis-Dreyfus hosted a night of this summer’s DNC, and has spoken candidly about Biden reaching out to her when she was diagnosed with breast cancer a few years ago.
Chris Evans
Captain America himself has been working around the clock, it seems, to get people motivated to get out the vote this election.
He has critiqued the current administration on Twitter and thrown his support behind Biden.
Don’t be afraid of Covid?!— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 5, 2020
You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?!
Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care
This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you https://t.co/H8CGlD9DcZ
Jennifer Aniston
The “Friends” star is someone you’d think wouldn’t dip her toe in politics, but a recent Instagram post made it clear she was voting for Biden. She also encouraged her followers to vote early.