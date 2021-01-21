Bernie Sanders became a meme at the inauguration and it’s the funniest thing ever

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is seen prior to the 59th Presidential Inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Nash - Pool/Getty Images)

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is probably used to being turned into viral memes (just look up the “I Am Once Again Asking You” meme), so it’s not too surprising that the outspoken senator went viral on Inauguration Day over a single moment captured on camera.

Since the ceremony was socially distanced, seats were spread out, which caused Sanders to be sitting alone. With his leg crossed over the other, fuzzy knitted mittens on his hands and a mask on his face, Sanders looked like the epitome of “please do not bother me.”

Of course, people on Twitter couldn’t help but relate to the energy Sanders was giving off, so lots and lots of memes were made.

And beyond just memes, people started placing Sanders in photos of scenes of movies and TV shows, because he just looks so darn funny sitting there by himself.

There were even other moments captured on camera of Sanders at the inauguration that have been turned into memes.

He’s become an internet sensation, and we don’t ever want it to end.

Here are a few of our favorite Bernie memes.

why is this me at every social setting. pic.twitter.com/cTMITHZmKq — Brittny Pierre (@sleep2dream) January 20, 2021

Big “have your IDs ready” energy. pic.twitter.com/dk7WmKPzxe — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) January 20, 2021

what brooklyn once was // what brooklyn has become pic.twitter.com/J5GCgJZISp — p.e. moskowitz (cool and normal) (@_pem_pem) January 20, 2021

How I wish I dress: How I actually dress: pic.twitter.com/8lAA8X7u78 — jorden (@jordeeeeeen) January 20, 2021

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2 — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021

S/o to Bernie for hanging tight through 2 OT’s #dedication pic.twitter.com/072HdazRUi — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 21, 2021

going to a concert after 30 pic.twitter.com/NDt6xfsanL — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) January 20, 2021

Bernie dressed to stand on line at the post office. pic.twitter.com/tVgFQisnWy — Clare Malone (@ClareMalone) January 20, 2021

Shoutout to #Bernie for bringing the stage presence. pic.twitter.com/LhCeQ9KXQP — The Chicks (@thechicks) January 21, 2021

And this weeks ✨Extra✨ special guest judge! pic.twitter.com/tg0Af8FR0S — Katrina Waters (@MsKatrinaWaters) January 21, 2021

Shy boyfriend at a party: pic.twitter.com/cgItrvfklS — Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) January 20, 2021

And in case you’re wondering from where Sanders got his warm mittens, they are made by a teacher from Vermont who uses repurposed wool sweaters and fleece made from recycled plastic bottles.

Pretty cool, huh?