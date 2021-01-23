Television icon Larry King dead at 87

LOS ANGELES – Veteran talk show host Larry King died Saturday, according to his company Ora Media.
A statement was posted to his official Twitter account Saturday morning that said the legendary interviewer passed away at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
January 23, 2021
King was suffering from COVID-19, and had been moved out of the intensive care unit at the Los Angeles hospital on Monday, a spokesman said
King was moved to the ICU on New Year’s Eve and was receiving oxygen but was breathing on his own, said David Theall, a spokesman for Ora Media, a production company formed by King.
The 87-year-old broadcasting legend shared a video phone call with his three sons, Theall said.
King, who spent many years as an overnight radio DJ, is best known as host of the “Larry King Live” interview show that ran in prime time on CNN from 1985 to 2010.