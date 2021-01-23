Television icon Larry King dead at 87

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton, in New York. Former CNN talk show host King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week, the news channel reported Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. CNN reported the 87-year-old King contracted the coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES – Veteran talk show host Larry King died Saturday, according to his company Ora Media.

A statement was posted to his official Twitter account Saturday morning that said the legendary interviewer passed away at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

King was suffering from COVID-19, and had been moved out of the intensive care unit at the Los Angeles hospital on Monday, a spokesman said

King was moved to the ICU on New Year’s Eve and was receiving oxygen but was breathing on his own, said David Theall, a spokesman for Ora Media, a production company formed by King.

The 87-year-old broadcasting legend shared a video phone call with his three sons, Theall said.

King, who spent many years as an overnight radio DJ, is best known as host of the “Larry King Live” interview show that ran in prime time on CNN from 1985 to 2010.