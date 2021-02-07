Stephen King helps kids publish pandemic-inspired book

FILE - This May 22, 2018 file photo shows Stephen King at the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. King, a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, says he cares only about quality," not diversity when deciding on awards. The best-selling author's comments came shortly after the announcement of this year's nominees for the Academy Awards, widely criticized for only choosing male directors and for an almost entirely white group of acting finalists. King wrote that he had been allowed to nominate people for best picture, best screenplay and best original screenplay, and that for him the diversity issue _ as it applies to individual actors and directors, anyway _ did not come up. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LEWISTON, Maine – A group of budding young writers is about to publish a book with some help from Maine’s most famous writer.

Stephen King's foundation covered the $6,500 cost of publishing a 290-page manuscript by students participating in Farwell Elementary School’s Author Studies Program.

The students started with “Fletcher McKenzie and the Passage to Whole,” a story about a Maine boy by Gary Savage, and then reworked it to reflect their experiences during the pandemic.

Farwell Principal Amanda Winslow said she is proud of the students for their accomplishment and thankful for the dedication of Savage, who advised the students, and librarian Kathy Martin.

A number of local groups also sent donations that will be used for the Author Studies program.