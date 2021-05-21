Now is the perfect time to get caught up on HBO’s ‘Mare of Easttown’

You may have seen folks chatting about HBO’s latest prestige drama on social media the past few weeks, and wondered to yourself, “Who or what is Mare, and where in the world is Easttown?”

So for the uneducated, Mare is the main character of the TV show, played by the always-wonderful Kate Winslet, and Easttown is a fictional town in the suburbs of Philadelphia, where a murder of a young girl and the disappearance of two more young girls has rocked this small town where everyone knows one another.

Mare is the lead detective on all three cases, and as she struggles to put the pieces together on these crimes, her personal life is crumbling before her eyes, and there isn’t much she can do about it.

Murder mysteries have always been a popular genre, but with the rise of true-crime podcasts and TV shows like “Criminal Minds” and “True Detective,” it’s no surprise that there are more and more TV shows popping up that make the viewer try and figure out who the culprit is.

Just think back to last year’s hit mini-series “The Undoing,” also on HBO. The first few episodes were a slow burn, but by the time it got to the end of the series, fans were fully invested and wanted to know who the killer was. That is exactly what is happening with “Mare of Easttown.”

There are seven episodes in the series, and the fifth just aired this past Sunday -- and it was shocking, to say the least. It was the perfect point in the series to truly draw you in and make you crave the final two episodes.

“The Undoing” had four or five possible suspects, and the exciting thing about “Mare of Easttown” is that literally everyone in the cast seems shady. It helps that, as mentioned, everyone in the town knows each other, so the relationships between the characters run deep.

It’s interesting that Mare is the one investigating the murders, too. Not only did she know the victim personally, but the possible suspects are all people that she’s known most of her life, including her ex-husband, who seems to be the shadiest of them all.

Someone close to Mare is going to be responsible for this murder, and without a doubt, it will be very dramatic.

“Mare Of Easttown” has a new episode every Sunday evening on HBO, and with only two episodes left, it’s time to get caught up so you can watch the suspense roll out during the live episodes.