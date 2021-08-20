Czech film festival to honor Michael Caine, Ethan Hawke

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 20, 2015 file photo, Michael Caine poses for photographers during a photo call for the film Youth, at the 68th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. The international film festival returns to the Czech spa of Karlovy Vary after two years due to a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The 55th edition of the fest will honor English Oscar-winning English actor Michael Caine for his outstanding contribution to world cinema at its start on Friday, Aug, 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, file)

PRAGUE – The international film festival is returning to the Czech spa of Karlovy Vary after it was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 55th edition of the festival will honor Oscar-winning British actor Michael Caine for his outstanding contribution to world cinema at its start on Friday night.

Caine won two Academy Awards for best supporting roles in “Hannah and Her Sisters” in 1987 and “The Cider House Rules” in 2000.

He will also present “Best Sellers” (2021), a comedy in which he stars, at the festival.

Organizers will also honor U.S. actor, director and writer Ethan Hawke.

Actor Johnny Depp will present two movies he produced: “Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan” and “Minamata."

Depp's planned presence at Karlovy Vary and a decision by the The San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain to award the actor its highest honor in September have been criticized by British domestic abuse charities.

Ad

Last year, Depp lost a libel case against a British newspaper that accused him of domestic violence, with a judge ruling the allegations were “substantially correct.”

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival runs through Aug. 28 under strict conditions for the visitors, who must cover their face with a quality respirator. They also need to be vaccinated, or have recovered from Covid-19 or have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The festival’s grand jury will consider 12 movies for the top prize, the Crystal Globe.