New No. 1: Rolling Stone updates its 500 greatest songs list

Here’s Franklin at the 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Concert at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 30, 2009 (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images).

For the first time in 17 years, Rolling Stone has updated its list of the 500 greatest songs of all time, as first reported by USA Today.

News 6 partner WJXT-TV reported that Rolling Stone came up with the list after considering more than 250 artists, writers and industry figures who took a poll that consisted of over 4,000 songs.

Coming in at the new No. 1: Aretha Franklin with her version of the song “Respect.” In the next slot is Public Enemy with “Fight the Power.” And rounding out the top three is Sam Cooke with “A Change Is Gonna Come.”

Chances are pretty good you’ll recognize, and probably love one of the songs mentioned in the top 20. The songs include hits from Nirvana, The Beatles, Missy Elliott, Outkast, The Rolling Stones and Queen.

Ad

You can click here for the list of 500 on Rolling Stone’s website. Here are the top 20:

20. Robyn: “Dancing on My Own”

19. John Lennon: “Imagine”

18. Prince and the Revolution: “Purple Rain”

17. Queen: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

16. Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z: “Crazy in Love”

15. The Beatles: “I Want to Hold Your Hand”

14. The Kinks: “Waterloo Sunset”

13. The Rolling Stones: “Gimme Shelter”

12. Stevie Wonder: “Superstition”

11. The Beach Boys: “God Only Knows”

10. Outkast: “Hey Ya!”

9. Fleetwood Mac: “Dreams”

8. Missy Elliott: “Get Ur Freak On”

7. The Beatles: “Strawberry Fields Forever”

6. Marvin Gaye: “What’s Going On”

5. Nirvana: “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

4. Bob Dylan: “Like a Rolling Stone”

3. Sam Cooke: “A Change Is Gonna Come”

2. Public Enemy: “Fight the Power”

1. Aretha Franklin: “Respect”