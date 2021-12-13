‘You’re a viral one, Mr. Grinch:’ Videos show hilarious, grumpy encounters at Universal Orlando

If you can’t make it to Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season to meet The Grinch, then don’t worry, TikTok has you covered.

Meeting The Grinch at Islands of Adventure is an entertaining experience, as you don’t ever know what you’re going to get. And many of the encounters have been recorded and then gone viral once posted to TikTok.

Here’s a roundup of some of the most viral and entertaining encounters making their rounds on the internet.

With more than 52 million views, this video shows a busy Grinch struggling to open a stanchion holding people in line. He then goes on to explain that his very bad day involved Max, his dog, eating his breakfast instead of bringing it to him.

There’s a part two to that story that racked up more than 4 million views on TikTok.

And when someone asks The Grinch if he’s Santa, hilarity ensues to the name of 3 million views.

Know the way to The Grinch’s heart? Bring him this. This video has more than 1.8 million views so far.

Who would’ve guessed that The Grinch really loves Memorial Day? With almost 1 million views, watch The Grinch go through a list of holidays he loves and hates.

And The Grinch’s stories aren’t all that’s entertaining; the way he poses is right on character. This video has hit 1.6 million views.

When The Grinch roasts your kids, some tears might be shed and gather you more than 3 million views.

When a woman tells The Grinch that whatever he signs on her arm she’ll get tattooed, you know The Grinch will be up to the challenge. This video has reached 4.3 million views so far. And here’s the final results.

There are plenty more Grinch encounters to entertain you on TikTok. Like this one, where he meets a mini Grinch.

If you are heading to Universal Orlando, be sure to run to The Grinch experience before he’s gone.