5 celebrity weddings that just might happen in 2022

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are expected to marry this year after getting engaged in September. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Valentine’s Day might be next month, but Cupid’s arrow will probably strike well beyond Feb. 14 in the form of wedding bells for celebrity couples in 2022.

So, which famous couples are set or expected to tie the knot this year?

Here are five to highlight now, with more likely to come as the year progresses.

1. Megan Fox/Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend MGK's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event on Dec. 4, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Getty Images for Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR)

News involving the engagement of actress Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly was released Wednesday, with some of the details spelled out on Fox’s Instagram.

“ ... He asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes ... and then we drank each other’s blood.”

It’s likely too soon to say when the big day will be, but it likely wouldn’t be surprising if it happened this year.

2. Kourtney Kardashian/Travis Barker

Photo by Gotham/GC Images (Getty Images)

The couple got engaged in November 2021, with signs pointing to this year as the wedding date. Kardashian even wrote “2022, the best is yet to come” in an Instagram post.

3. Britney Spears/Sam Asghari

Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

After more than three years together, the popular singer and Asghari got engaged in September, as announced on an Instagram post.

Spears is reportedly having her dress worked on and a 2022 wedding is likely.

4. Kate Hudson/Danny Fujikawa

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby (Getty Images)

Just like Spears and Asghari, Hudson and Fujikawa also announced their engagement in September and are likely to wed before the year ends.

5. Brooklyn Beckham/Nicola Peltz

Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images (Getty Images)

Beckham is the son of soccer great David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, member of the Spice Girls.

Peltz is an American actress who has starred in the A&E series “Bates Motel” and the movie “Transformers: Age of Extinction.” Beckham told “Hello!” that the couple likely would be married already, but COVID has delayed plans. However, a wedding this year is probable.

Bonus: Ricki Lake/Ross Burningham

Photo by Amanda Edwards (Getty Images)

We cheated a bit here with listing this couple, because they actually already got married this year. The wedding took place between Lake, a talk show host and actress, and Burningham on Jan. 2 at a seaside location. The couple got engaged early in 2021.